Wasa finalises plan for dredging Nullah Leh ahead of monsoon

Rawalpindi : The Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) has finalised plan of desilting and dredging of Nullah Leh for which purpose teams have been formed in order to work for prevention of any flood havoc during the monsoon this year.

This was told by Managing Director, Wasa, Mohammad Tanvir while giving briefing to the Chairman, Mohammad Arif Abbasi here Tuesday. He told that work on the prepared plan has been initiated.

The managing director briefed that the plan includes cleaning of sewerage lines which would be completed by June 14, 2019. The D-wiring set, 11 sucking water sucking and Jetting units, 24 water bowzers and 11 sewerage cleaning, rodding machines would function to do desilting and dredging of Leh. Cleaning and dredging work would be done from Murree Road Leh Bridge to Gawalmandi, City Saddar Road, Dhoke Ratta, Pirwadhai, Phagwari to Katarian bridge which would be completed by June 30, this year.

Mohammad Tanvir told that the Punjab government has approved allocation of funds worth Rs10 million for desilting/dredging of Leh.

Similarly, under the plan, with the help of excavators, loaders and dumpers Wasa would clear dumped wastages from major points. Garbage and other wastages like shoppers existing on both sides of Leh channels would be removed. Heap of mud on channel sides would also be removed in order to smoothen the flow of water.

Moreover, Wasa has also prepared safety and security programme for citizens during monsoon. People in case of emergency like situation could approach on Toll Free No1334. At different places Wasa has arranged five flood response units under the supervision of sewerage director. In case people face water shortage problem during monsoon at Liaquat Bagh area, Wasa has established Water Supply Response Unit where the staff would perform duties for 24 hours along with the required machineries and bowzers.

After being briefed on arrangements, Wasa Chairman, Arif Abbasi paid visit to different stations to inspect work on dredging and desilting of Nullah Leh. He expressed his satisfaction over the arrangements being made to prevent devastation during monsoon rains by Nullah Leh.