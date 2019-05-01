close
Wed May 01, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
May 1, 2019

SECP warns against fraudulent firm

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
May 1, 2019

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) on Tuesday warned the public to be aware of unauthorised activities of Galaxy Typing Jobs (SMC-Private) Limited.

The commission in a notice said the company had been found involved in illegal deposit taking by offering hefty monthly profits on fixed investments.

The SECP further said it had initiated winding up proceedings against this company under section 301 read with section 304 of the Companies Act, 2017.

The SECP had earlier issued pubic warning against the companies in newspapers and had referred the case to relevant investigating agencies.

The corporate regulator said it had come know that the company was involved in fraudulent activities in the garb of investment with the intent of depriving the public of their hard-earned money.

For that purpose, the company has also maintained a website. The commission said the company was fraudulently claiming that it had been approved by the SECP.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Business