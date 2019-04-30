LDA approves plan for tallest building in City

LAHORE: In line with the vision of the Prime Minister for encouraging construction of high-rises to save precious land, Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Monday gave a go-ahead for construction of the tallest building in the City at Finance and Trade Centre in Johar Town.

Officials said the 500 feet high-rise building would be constructed on a 44-kanal and would house a hotel of an international chain. It will comprise of 45 floors, including three basements.

They said that LDA had approved the building plan for construction of this structure. Chief Town Planner Syed Nadeem Akhter Zaidi and Additional Director General Housing Zarif Iqbal Satti handed over the approved plan to the representatives of a group that is constructor and financier of the project.

Environment Protection Agency and Traffic Engineering and Transportation Planning Agency have already issued No Objection Certificate for construction of this building, officials said adding grey water treatment plant would be installed in this building and the treated water would be used for chillers and horticulture purposes. The building will also have arrangements for collection and storage of rainwater, its recycling as well as treatment and for recharging of the underground water table.

In view of the development of this area as the new financial hub of provincial metropolis, Lahore Development Authority has informed the district administration as well as Rescue 1122 for making special arrangements for the area for coping up with emergency situation like fire incidents and other related situations. The construction group has also shared its emergency plan with these departments.