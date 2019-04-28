National Boxing begins on 29th

ISLAMABAD: The 37th edition of the National Men’s Boxing Championship will start here at the Pakistan Sports Complex from April 29. “Boxers of 10 weight categories including 49kg, 52kg, 56kg, 60kg, 64kg, 69kg, 75kg, 81kg, 91kg and 91+kg will get a chance to showcase their skills in the event and rise to prominence at the national level,” Pakistan Boxing Federation secretary Nasir Tung said. He said that the national championship will also provide us a chance to shortlist the pugilists for upcoming South Asian Games to be held in Nepal this year in December, adding that after the conclusion of the championship PBF would announce rankings of national pugilists in allweight categories.