COAS lauds AK Regiments' contributions, sacrifices

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Azad Kashmir Regimental Centre where he installed Lieutenant General Sher Afgun as Colonel Commandant of Azad Kashmir Regiment.

Outgoing Colonel of Azad Kashmir Regiment Lieutenant General Hidayat ur Rehman (Retd) Commander Rawalpindi Corps Lieutenant General Bilal Akbar large number of serving and retired officers and soldiers attended the ceremony.

Upon arrival the Army Chief laid floral wreath at martyrs’ monument. He appreciated the contributions and sacrifices of Azad Kashmir Regiment for the defence of motherland during conventional as well as in war against terrorism.