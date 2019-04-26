Jashen-e-Rawalpindi continues

Rawalpindi: Special Adviser to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan will inaugurate 3-day Musical Concert and Geo Projection Mapping (second phase of Jashen-e-Rawalpindi, Family Festival today (Friday) at Shamshabad Public Park.

Renowned singers like Arif Lohar, Asim Azhar, Sain Zahoor would perform besides other local singers of the twin cities of Rawalpindi-Islamabad.

This was stated by chairman, Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA), Asif Mahmood while talking to newsmen on Thursday. Chairman, Punjab Education Foundation, Wasiq Qayyum who is also MPA was also present along with Asif Mahmood. He said in accordance with the vision of Prime Minister, Imran Khan, PHA in cooperation with Private Limited Company launched the entertaining programme for the people of Rawalpindi and Islamabad on April 21 which is continuing successfully.

Now in second phase of Jashan-e-Rawalpindi PHA and private company has arranged Musical concert which would be inaugurated by Firdous Ashiq Awan today (Friday).