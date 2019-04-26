close
Fri Apr 26, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
April 26, 2019

Polio drops

Lahore

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid has issued the facts and figures of ongoing anti-polio campaign and said more than 19.2 million children less than age of five years were administered polio drops. More than 48 thousand teams participated in anti-polio campaign. She directed for continuing the process of administering polio vaccine for protecting children from polio under ketchup plan for achieving the target set for this campaign.

