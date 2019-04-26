tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid has issued the facts and figures of ongoing anti-polio campaign and said more than 19.2 million children less than age of five years were administered polio drops. More than 48 thousand teams participated in anti-polio campaign. She directed for continuing the process of administering polio vaccine for protecting children from polio under ketchup plan for achieving the target set for this campaign.
LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid has issued the facts and figures of ongoing anti-polio campaign and said more than 19.2 million children less than age of five years were administered polio drops. More than 48 thousand teams participated in anti-polio campaign. She directed for continuing the process of administering polio vaccine for protecting children from polio under ketchup plan for achieving the target set for this campaign.