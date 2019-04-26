Buzdar attends Qul

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and Punjab Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar on Thursday went to Rajanpur and attended the Qul Khawani for Sardar Nawazish Dreshak, father of MPA Sardar Ahmad Ali Dreshak.

They expressed condolences on the death of father of Sardar Ahmad Ali Dreshak and prayed for the departed soul. Later, Dastarbandi of Sardar Ahmad Ali Dreshak and his brothers was performed.

Sardar Nasrullah Dreshak, MNA, put turban on Sardar Ahmad Ali Dreshak, Sardar Usman Buzdar put turban on Sardar Shafqat Khan Dreshak and Punjab Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar put turban on Sardar Atif Khan Dreshak.

Sardar Nusrullah Dreshak MNA, Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly Sardar Dost Mazari, provincial minister Sardar Husnain Bahadur Dreshak, Members of Punjab Assembly Sardar Awais Dreshak, Sardar Farooq Amanullah Dreshak, Javed Akhtar Lund, former Prime Minister Mir Balakh Sher Mazari, former parliamentarians Dr Hafeez Dreshak, Sher Ali Gorchani, Atif Mazari and a large number of people attended the Qul Khawani.