Buzdar orders completion of Orange Line Train Project on time

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has ordered officials to expedite work on Orange Line Train Project while keeping in view problems being faced by people.

He visited the Orange Line Train depot at Dera Gujran here Thursday and was given a briefing about progress made on the project so far. The chief minister inspected the train and said that in the light of the court directions, timely completion of the project should be ensured. He said that no development project of public welfare would be stopped.

Usman Buzdar was briefed that 92 percent work had been completed and 1,000 passengers could travel in one set of Orange Line Train. After completion of civil works, Chinese contractor will complete electrical and mechanical works as soon as possible, the CM was informed. Usman Buzdar also visited Shalimar Station and inspected its various sections. He was briefed about the work carried out there.