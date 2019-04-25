A state reduced

It is the constitutional obligation of the state to ensure provision of education, health, security and basic necessities of life to all citizens. But it seems the state has forfeited this obligation to the private sector, and is unwilling even to regulate it. An infant, Nishwa, was reportedly given an adult doze injection by a hospital, which resulted in her brain damage and consequent death. This is not a unique incident which has only occurred in Sindh, but has become almost routine all over the country and usually goes unreported. At the time of Independence, Lahore was amongst two cities of the Subcontinent which housed a functioning medical college and hospital. The other city was Calcutta. Today even basic medical health facilities are non-existent for common citizens. The modern democratic welfare state which the Quaid created in 1947 through a political struggle waged by men and women of integrity has been reduced to a state which caters for the welfare of paid civil or uniformed elite and politicians.

A T Malik ( Dubai UAE )