‘NAB never believes in hurting anybody’s self-esteem’

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Tuesday while clarifying media reports said that NAB is apex organisation to eradicate the menace of corruption from the country.

NAB believes in performing its national duties under the chairmanship of Justice (R) Javed Iqbal as per law. NAB Spokesman said the NAB has never prevented any human rights organisation to visit its lockups as NAB never believes in hurting any body's self-esteem.

The NAB spokesman said the journalist community members has already visited NAB Lahore lockups and reported the conditions of that particular office and lockup to critics.

The NAB spokesman said the aggressive campaign against NAB is the result of Bureau's indiscriminate actions against corruption and corrupt elements. “Such allegations could not stop NAB from taking across the board action against corruption,” he said.