close
Wed Apr 24, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
April 24, 2019

‘NAB never believes in hurting anybody’s self-esteem’

National

OC
Our Correspondent
April 24, 2019

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Tuesday while clarifying media reports said that NAB is apex organisation to eradicate the menace of corruption from the country.

NAB believes in performing its national duties under the chairmanship of Justice (R) Javed Iqbal as per law. NAB Spokesman said the NAB has never prevented any human rights organisation to visit its lockups as NAB never believes in hurting any body's self-esteem.

The NAB spokesman said the journalist community members has already visited NAB Lahore lockups and reported the conditions of that particular office and lockup to critics.

The NAB spokesman said the aggressive campaign against NAB is the result of Bureau's indiscriminate actions against corruption and corrupt elements. “Such allegations could not stop NAB from taking across the board action against corruption,” he said.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan