COMSATS University confers degrees on 450 graduates

ISLAMABAD: Graduate and postgraduate degrees were given away to 459 students of COMSATS University of Spring and Fall 2018 Semester here on Tuesday.

As many as 422 MS degrees and 37 PhD degrees were awarded to the students belonging to the disciplines of Electrical Engineering, Computer Sciences, Physics, Mathematics, Bio-Sciences, Management Sciences and Metrology, Rector COMSATS University Prof Dr Raheel Qamar awarded the degrees and medals to the students.