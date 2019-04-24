Notices issued to IGP, Rangers in missing persons cases

The Sindh High Court on Tuesday issued notices to federal and provincial law officers, Rangers and others on petitions against illegal detentions of citizens allegedly by personnel of law enforcement agencies.

Rubab Fatima, Ishrat Ali and Farhana submitted that police and personnel of other law enforcement agencies picked up Saeed Ahmed, Sajid and Lair in North Nazimabad, Ibrahim Haideri and Thatta areas and their whereabouts were unknown.

The petitioners submitted that neither police were producing the detainees before the court nor were they provided details of charges against them. Farhana said that police also arrested Majeed, Wazir Khaoso and Mohammad Pervaiz and they were later shown implicated in false cases.

The court directed the federal and provincial law officers, the IGP and the Sindh Rangers to produce the detainees and file comments.

Appeal dismissed

The SHC dismissed the appeal of a convict in an explosive substance case but commuted his 14 years’ imprisonment to seven years.

Abdul Rehman was sentenced to 14 years’ imprisonment by an anti-terrorism court for possessing explosive substance in February 2015. According to the prosecution, the appellant had been arrested with a hand grenade.

The appellant’s counsel sought a reduction in the sentence so that the appellant could begin his new life as a law-abiding citizen. The court after perusal of the case dismissed the appeal but reduced the 14 years’ sentence to seven years.