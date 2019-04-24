close
Wed Apr 24, 2019
April 24, 2019

Duterte in war of words over Canada garbage row

World

April 24, 2019

PORAC, Philippines: Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Tuesday demanded Canada take back tonnes of trash it had illegally shipped to Manila or risk "war", in the latest incident to strain bilateral ties. The Philippines has urged Canada to take back scores of garbage containers shipped to the country in 2013 and 2014, alleging they contain toxic waste. But Ottawa has said it had no authority to compel a private shipper to return the shipment to Canada.

