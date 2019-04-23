Brick kiln workers’ rights to be ensured

Islamabad: The brick kiln workers in the country were facing plenty of challenges while perfuming their duties specially the issue of non-payment of their dues but remained silent as owners were reluctant to pay them full wages and thus their rights were being exploited.

Pakistan as the biggest brick producer in the world with output at nearly 250 billion bricks annually, has an estimated 200,000 brick kiln workers in this sector, an official of Ministry of Human Rights told while talking to APP on Monday.