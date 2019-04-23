Iran offers Pakistan electricity, oil and gas

TEHRAN: Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Monday that Iran was ready to increase export of electricity, gas and oil to Pakistan. He said import and export balance could be ensured as both the sides had agreed to set up a Barter Committee to exchange goods.

During Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to Iran, Rouhani said Iran was determined to strengthen bilateral ties with Pakistan and no third country could harm their brotherly relations.

During the joint press conference, Imran Khan said: "Pakistan is after finding a mechanism to enhance economic relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran, specially in the oil and gas sector."

"Pakistan is after long-term relations with Iran and we should use the abundant potentials existing in the region to this end," he added.