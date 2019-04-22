close
Mon Apr 22, 2019
April 22, 2019

Allama Iqbal’s death anniversary observed

National

April 22, 2019

ISLAMABAD: The 81st death anniversary of Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal observed on Sunday across the country to acknowledge his services for getting a separate homeland for the Muslims of the Subcontinent.

Various functions have been arranged to mark the day with special programmes being aired on the state-run and private radios and TV channels highlighting various aspects of Allama Iqbal. The nation is paying special tribute for his vision of a separate homeland for the Muslims of the Subcontinent.

Born on November 9, 1877 in Sialkot Dr Iqbal was a great representative of the Subcontinent and one of the main exponents of the Pakistan Movement. Called the Sufi poet of the modern age he was a man of great ideas and dynamics.

Allama Iqbal was both a great poet, serious thinker and philosopher who infused a revolutionary spirit in the Muslim youth of the Subcontinent at the time through his poetry.

Allama Iqbal’s poetry has been translated into Spanish, Chinese, Japanese, English and several other languages. The poet philosopher died on April 21, 1938.

