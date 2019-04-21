Prize distribution ceremony at KRL Model College

Islamabad : To commend the consistent efforts of students who excelled in academics and co-curricular activities during 2018-19, the administration of KRL Model College for Boys organised 7th annual prize distribution ceremony, says a press release.

The auspicious occasion was graced by the presence of honorable chief guest, Member Technical KRL Abdul Qayyum, the parents, the students, the administration and faculty of KRL Modal College for Boys.

The ceremony started with the recitation of Quranic verses. Later on, the event was initiated by welcome address of the Principal Prof. Wali Astan, followed by a display of the various achievements and activities of the session in the form a documentary. In order to show solidarity with the armed forces a tableau was presented by the college students.

The chief guest awarded the students with certificates, trophies and cash prizes on the basis of their performance in various activities. Faculty members were also awarded by the certificates, shields and cash awards on the basis of their best performance in academic results and co-curricular activities. He also appreciated the achievements and praised the efforts of the college administration.

The Director Education in his address also shed light on the importance of the educational process. He hoped and prayed for the success of the institution and thanked the chief guest for sparing his time to grace the occasion. The event concluded on the national anthem.