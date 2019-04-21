Drunk cop injures four in Mughalpura

LAHORE : Four persons suffered injuries when a drunk constable opened fire in the Mughalpura police jurisdiction early in the morning on Saturday.

Police registered a case against the accused constable, Irfan. The injured victims were removed to hospital.

suspended over torture: SSP Operations Mustansir Feroz has suspended two police officials on charges of torture of a citizen.

T/ASI Asghar Ali and Constable Farman were suspended for subjecting Raja Gujjar to torture. The SSP said Lahore Police were adopting a policy of zero tolerance against torture.

arrested: Cantt division police claimed to have arrested 151 criminals in a crackdown and seized arms and drugs.

Police seized 14 pistols, five rifles, more than eight kg Charas and 135 litre liquor. Police also arrested nine members of criminal gangs. Loot worth Rs 0.5 million was recovered from them.

Moreover, 37 proclaimed offenders of A&B categories and 13 court absconders were also arrested. Twenty-nine people were held for violating the laws about kite flying, wheeling, begging and loudspeaker use.

IG: Inspector General of Police, Punjab, Arif Nawaz Khan has said that protection of life and property of people and provision of best service delivery is his top priority.

He said upgrade of the police force in accordance with modern parameters, best utilisation of available resources and strict accountability system were among his priorities.

He stated this while chairing a session with senior police officers at Central Police Office, Lahore, on Saturday.

The officers in the session briefed the IG about the working of their respective departments and ongoing projects. The IG Punjab issued orders to the police officers regarding administrative issues. He directed the DIG SPU to focus provision of security to all foreigners especially Chinese citizens. The IG directed the SSP MT to furnish detailed report of inspection of all police vehicles in districts to CPO and also take measures to address the issues of officials on a priority basis.

Fateha Khwani: Fateha Khwani for Professor Shaukat Hussain Qureshi, father of Nankana Sahib District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Naveed, will be held at 11am on Sunday (today) at his residence in front of Chung Police Station, Lahore.

Police officers and other personalities from different walks of life will attend the ceremony. Professor Shaukat Hussain Qureshi passed away two weeks ago.