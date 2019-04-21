Shab-e-Barat observed with religious zeal

LAHORE : The believers observed Shab-e-Barat, the 15th of Sha’aban, also known as the night of blessings and glory on Saturday night with religious zeal and spirit across the country as a large number of people gathered at specially decorated mosques to offer nawafil and Shabina during the whole night, making special prayers for security and solidarity of the country and Muslim Ummah.

Some traditions call it the night of blessings and accountability when Almighty Allah makes mass judgments regarding lives, deaths, bestowments and blessings for the next year. Besides, judgments for awarding blessings and Rizq to the believers are also made. The believers made special prayers for the unity, prosperity, security and restoration of peace in the country and the prosperity and unity of entire Muslim Ummah.

The city mosques were elaborately decorated with lightings and buntings to celebrate the occasion while arrangements for refreshments and food were also made to facilitate the worshippers. Security was tightened to protect the worshippers as the number of police guards deployed outside mosques was increased by the government.

Special nawafil and Shabina were also offered in all city mosques by dedicated people to seek blessings of Allah and forgiveness for their sins. Besides, a large number of believers including women and children visited graveyards to pray for the departed souls of their near and dear ones. They lighted candles and incense sticks on graves and sought Allah’s blessings for the souls of their departed relatives. Some traditions say the souls of the dead wait for their kin at their graves to pray for their forgiveness and raising of their status in heaven.

Ulema and prayer leaders appealed to the masses to make diligent and whole hearted supplications before Almighty Allah on the blessed night for themselves and especially for the security and solidarity of our country and entire ummah and Muslim brethren facing persecutions and atrocities by the enemies of Islam.

Special Shabina prayers were offered in city mosques including Badshahi Masjid, Data Darbar, Masjid Gunbad Khizra and others. Special sweet dishes like Halwa, Zarda etc were prepared and distributed among the relatives and neighbors apart from the poor and destitute. In addition, Langar (food in large quantities) was also distributed among orphans and the destitute at. Majority of believers also observe fast on the day which is said to be the best complement of the night’s prayers.

However, people expressed resentment over the excessive display of fireworks and firecrackers by uncouth youth and children, calling it completely un-Islamic and violation of the august day, which caused annoyance and nuisance for the worshippers and general public.

They cursed such un-Islamic practices, and demanded a complete ban on fire crackers and anti-social activities on sacred occasions.