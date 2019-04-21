Local govt, other important bills to be tabled in PA: minister

LAHORE : Provincial Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Local Government Raja Basharat has said the upcoming session of Punjab Assembly commencing from Monday would have great importance with respect to new five bills and a couple of ordinances.

The most important bill titled “Punjab Local Government Bill-2019”, if passed, will ensure public autonomy and sustainable development at the grassroots level.

He was giving a pre-session media briefing on Saturday. Parliamentary Secretary for Law Ali Abbas Shah was also present.

The new local governments will receive direct funds of Rs 40 billion from the government to identify and execute their own projects, the minister said, adding the LG system would bring self-reliance and sustainability among the local governments of Punjab.”

Replying to the questions of journalists, Raja Basharat was of the view that Usman Buzdar would be the most successful CM. He said that legislation was the constitutional right of the government against which any citizen was free to go to court.

He assured that neither the deputy commissioners would have interference in the new local governments nor the status of police would be changed, however, local governments would be empowered to supervise the education and health sector.

The minister said the new LG system was a reflection of the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Usman Buzdar who wanted to see their public empowered and prosperous.