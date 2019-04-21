Kumrat elders, Dir admin agree on national park establishment

DIR: Elders of Thal and Kumrat and the district administration have reached an agreement to set up a national park in the scenic Kumrat valley.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan, during his visit to Kumrat three years ago, had announced to create a national park in the area.

The elders of Thal and Kumrat were earlier opposing the national park as they said the government should declare a clear stance about ownership of the land and forest. They said the forests of Kumrat were their lonely source of fuel. And they also earn money from the fertile land of Kumrat by cultivating potato and other crops, they added. However, government was not giving them surety of retaining ownership of the forests and land, nor was it offering incentives. And the issue on national park continued to linger for quite some time.

After successful dialogues the other day, both the parties reached an agreement. Upper Dir Deputy Commissioner Irfanullah Mahsud said that the establishment of a national park in Kumrat would benefit the locals who will get jobs. Also, the project would include hospital, roads and other schemes.

Rahimullah Kohistani, one of the committee members of Thal and Kumrat, said that their reservations on the issue had been addressed to a great extent. He said the local elders would make a final announcement once they get a written accord.

However, he said the district administration had satisfied them so far and the issue will be resolved peacefully and successfully.