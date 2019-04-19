close
Fri Apr 19, 2019
NS
Nadeem Shah
April 19, 2019

Presidential system not feasible: Qureshi

MULTAN: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has ruled out presidential system in the country and said it is not feasible in the current situation.

Talking to journalists before addressing a reception hosted in his honour here on Thursday, he said the promulgation of the presidential system needs amendments in the Constitution that is not possible in the present situation.

Responding to a query on regional peace and role of Pakistan, he said the PTI government wishes peace in the region and the ball is now in India’s court. Pakistan expects to resume peace talks with India after general elections. He said Pakistan always made efforts for peace building and India must rethink about its policies.

The dialogue is the only solution to peace. Qureshi paid tribute to former finance minister Asad Omar and said he had taken over the economy in a declining financial situation. He said all cabinet members are part of the team working under the captainship of Prime Minister Imran Khan. He acknowledged services of Asad Omar for improving the fragile economy. He said neither Asad Omar nor any other person can easily deliver in the present economic conditions. No one including Asad Omar could fix the economy instantly. He said the past government looted the country ruthlessly.

Responding a query over crops destruction due to hailstorm, he said the government is making efforts to rescue growers. He said the Punjab government should consult farmer organizations like Farmers Associates Pakistan, Kissan Board Pakistan and Kissan Ittehad to improve agriculture. He said the NAB is an independent institution which cannot be pressurized by the government to make specific decisions.

