Ormara massacre

In a gory incident, unidentified gunmen offloaded passengers from a bus on the Makran Highway and shot dead 14 of them. It appears evil forces creating panic in the country are again active. Pakistani citizens have lost their lives for more than two decades for crimes they never committed. Although the efforts of the security forces are laudable, there is still a new wave of violence that is rising in Balochistan.

In this modern technological era, killing innocent human beings in broad daylight and fleeing thereafter safely is not understandable. We must work hard to counter such heinous acts of crime and apply as many security safeguards and protocols to defy such moves. A strict surveillance system is required on roads and areas where such attacks are common. The lives of our fellow citizens must be secured at any cost. We pray for the eternal peace of the departed souls.

Iftikhar Mirza

Islamabad

*****

At least 14 passengers were forcibly offloaded from a bus on the Makran Coastal Highway in Balochistan’s Ormara area and shot dead by unidentified assailants early on Thursday. A similar incident took place in Balochistan’s Mastung area in 2015.

Within the past week, Balochistan saw a terror attack targeting the Hazara community in Quetta which left at least 20 killed, and a blast in Chaman which targeted security forces. The government of Pakistan must take action against such violence.

Sidra Alam

Turbat