NAB gives Imran clean chit in helicopter case

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has closed the file of investigation against Prime Minister Imran Khan in the alleged misuse of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government helicopter.

According to media reports, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman had not submitted a written reply to the NAB in the case. The NAB spokesperson refused to comment on the development.On February 2, the NAB chairman Justice (R) Javed Iqbal had directed KP Director General (DG) of the bureau to lodge an inquiry into use of KP government’s helicopter by the PTI chairman in personal capacity. Khan is alleged of graft for using government’s resources for personal visits.

NAB quoted a report on Wednesday stating that Khan used MI-17 helicopter for around 22 hours and Ecureuil copter for some 52 hours. Imran Khan has been charged for misusing the KP government's official helicopter MI17 for 74 hours causing Rs2.17 million loss to the provincial kitty. The NAB already recorded statements of former KP Chief Minister Pervez Khattak and four senior bureaucrats including three administrative secretaries in the said case.