NAB grills Hamza again in assets beyond means case

LAHORE: Opposition leader in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz appeared before the Combined Investigation Team (CIT) of the National Accountability Bureau on Tuesday in connection with money-laundering and assets beyond means investigation.

Hamza reportedly did not cooperate with the investigation team and deferred answers to CIT team questions till Wednesday. Sources said Hamza showed zero cooperation with the CIT members as he answered most of the questions with a single sentence “I will answer it tomorrow”.

The sources said Hamza most probably did not cooperate due to his hearing before the Lahore High Court (LHC) in his bail matter, which is going to be held on April 17 (today). The LHC had restrained NAB from arresting Hamza till April 17.

Meanwhile, NAB dispatched questionnaires to Nusrat Shahbaz, wife of Shahbaz Sharif, and his two daughters -- Javeria Ali and Rabia Imran. Earlier, the NAB chairman had withdrawn the call-up notices sent to the Shahbaz Sharif family’s women.