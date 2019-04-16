3-day mobile summit starts in capital

Islamabad: Huawei Pakistan kicked off three-day Pakistan Mobile Summit here in Islamabad on Monday where world’s leading ICT company appeared full force with a host of exhibitions, forums, and keynotes, and holding a wide range of panel discussions.

Minister of Information and Telecommunication Technology Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui was chief guest of the event. Minister of Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry, Economic and Commercial Counsellor from Embassy of China Wang Zhihua, vice president of Huawei Middle East Sun Xiaofeng, CEO of Huawei Pakistan Saif Chi, government officials, industry leaders, telecom operators, journalists, opinion leaders and educationists attended the launching ceremony.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhary was the guest of honor. He said “what Huawei is doing is amazing, $14.8 billion on R&D, this is almost half of what Pakistan exports, no wonder Huawei is making marks.”

The chief guest, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, the federal minister of information and telecommunication technology, appreciated Huawei for launching ‘Huawei Pakistan Mobile Summit’ and said Huawei has contributed a lot to Pakistan’s ICT sector. “I believing this summit would provide a wonderful opportunity to the experts of ICT sector promote further development of this sector,” He added.

Mr. Sun Xiaofeng, vice president of Huawei Middle East during his welcome speech said that Huawei perceives Pakistan as one of the fastest growing marketing in Middle East. Huawei will continue to support its partners in Pakistan with cutting-edge technology. Our vision is to bring the digital world into everyone, every family, and every organization to build a fully connected & intelligent Pakistan.”

Economic and Commercial Councilor of Embassy of Republic of China in Pakistan Wang Zhihua delivered a speech at the event,“Pakistan was a great friend and important country. It is good to see that Chinese companies like Huawei are contributing to shape up future of Pakistan. ”

Huawei Pakistan Mobile Summit This year aims at “Building a Fully Connected Intelligent Pakistan.” There are three main topics in this summit, which are ‘Roads to 5G’, ‘Innovation inspiring new growth” and ‘AI enabling intelligent Operations.’ 25 booths were installed to exhibit 5G Core, Microwave, DC+AI Fabric, Cloud link Board, Cloud and other advanced ICT solutions during the summit.

Huawei is the first company in the industry to launch commercial 5G chips and devices, and has worked with the industry to drive 5G maturity and commercialization. In this summit, Huawei also brought its latest P30 series mobile phone which have attracted a lot attentions from the Participates with its 50x zoom and a 10x hybrid superzoom function.