Pakistan’s respect and dignity won’t be compromised: Sheharyar

Islamabad: A two-day family festival was organised by the federal capital police here at Fatima Jinnah, F-9 Park on Saturday and Sunday. State Minister for Interior Affairs Shaharyar Afridi was chief guest of the occasion. Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) under auspices of IGP Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan managed the family festival.

SSP (ITP) Farrukh Rasheed organised the gala while IGP Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan, supervised the occasion. The family gala was graced by DIG (Headquarters) Sarfraz Ahmad Falki, SSP (ITP) Farrukh Rasheed, SSP (Logistics) Irfan Tariq SSP (CTF) Amin Bukhari, SP Traffic Ch Khalid Rasheed, AIG Operations, Dr. Sardar Ghias Gul, SP Special Branch Zubair Shaikh and Zonal SPs. It is worth mentioning that thousands of families participated in this gala. This family gala was amalgamation of various stalls, wrestling, displaying feet horses. Last but not the least, an excellent demonstration of Islamabad CTF force in terms of snipers firing, resuming hostage, targeting hard core terrorist, crossing fire ridden rings by culminating overcoming their targets.

Inspector General of Police Islamabad, Aamir Zulfiqar, talking to this scribe said that the family gala was organised to maintain and develop liaison between the general public and the police. The administrative officer told 'The News' that over 5,000 families attended the festival that indicated that the people felt good to mix with the police and their families.

Minister of state for interior along with IGP Islamabad took a keen interest in watching display of all these feats including fireworks and snipers shooting exhibited exclusively by ladies police, it was a resolve in showing strength of Pakistani nation.

MoS for Interior, while talking to the media people, showed resolve of the nation. The minister called ICT police to uphold the dignity of the citizens and respect them with honor. He thanked IGP Islamabad for establishing writ of state in elimination of drugs and land mafia. He further elaborated vision PM of The government of Pakistan granting health cards, approval of Shuhada package, enhancement of manpower. He further resolved that Pakistani respect and dignity wouldn’t be compromised.

The IGP Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan expressed his deepest gratitude to the MOS for interior, media and public as well. The IGP said that this two days event is clear manifestation of security situation in Islamabad, particular while is free to send is complaints about police behaviour, as our next week should launch a campaign to change a behaviour of police.