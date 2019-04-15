National volleyball rolls into action today

LAHORE: The National Volleyball Championship 2019 will roll into action today (Monday) in Lahore with NDURE being the title sponsor while Brighto Paints, Allied Bank, J.dot, Homage, Mughal Steel, Oye Hoye are the co-sponsors and Aquafina Official Drink and BS Sports Official Kit partners.

In a joint press conference at Olympic House in Lahore, Pakistan Volleyball Federation Chairman Ch Muhammad Yaqoob stated that he is thankful of Trans Group & Blitz for supporting and promoting the game of volleyball to the next level by putting up this mega event in the history of Pakistan Volleyball.

NDURE Head of Marketing Sharjeel Hasan, Rao Omar Hashim Khan, Group Director, Trans Sports Group, Engr. Shah Naeem Zafar, Secretary General, Pakistan Volley Ball Federation and Sohail Habib Tajik, President, Punjab Volleyball Association also attended the briefing.

He said volleyball being one of the three largest sports of the world including football and basketball has 220 countries affiliated with International Volleyball Federation.

“Pakistan has a very respectable level in international volleyball as in the Under-23 men, Pakistan are 21st in the world ranking and in senior men category, Pakistan are at 50th position out of 220 countries.

“In recent Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia, Pakistan defeated strong teams of China and India along with few others. We have very good talent right now and InshaAllah in the next three year not only Pakistan will be on the victory stand in Asia but also in a high position in World Championship, World League and even in Olympics.

“We would want partnership in the shape of sponsors from the corporate sectors in taking Pakistan volleyball to highest position.”

Sharjeel commented on the occasion: “We are excited to be the Title Sponsors for the Pakistan National Volleyball Championship 2019.”