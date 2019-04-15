close
Mon Apr 15, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
April 15, 2019

Man killed, four injured in Peshawar attack

National

PESHAWAR: One person was killed and four others injured in a firing incident here on Sunday. Sources said one Shah Hussain was killed and four others were wounded in firing in Bara Gate area in the limits of the Pishtakhara Police Station. Officials said the wounded were taken to hospital. Waseem Riaz, the superintendent of police Cantt, said the main accused Munsif Ayaz has been arrested.

