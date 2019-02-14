DI Khan attack: case registered against unknown assailants

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on Wednesday registered a case against the unidentified attackers, who had ambushed the police patrolling van in Parova tehsil in the district.

At least four policemen were martyred and a station house officer and two passers-by injured in the attack on Tuesday. The assailants had fled the scene.

A police party led by SHO of the Parova Police Station Tahir Nawaz was on the way when unknown attackers sprayed them with bullets.

The CTD registered the case under various sections of the law, including murder, attempted murder, attack on police and terrorism.

Meanwhile, gloom prevailed in the city a day after the tragic incident. Official sources said that the bodies of four martyred policemen were taken to their native towns, including that of driver constable Muhammad Javed to Landa Sharif, Mirbaz to Panyala, Asif Nawaz to Lakki Marwat and Sarfaraz Khan to Mardan. The funeral prayers were offered and the victims laid to rest at ancestral graveyards.