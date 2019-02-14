Runway reopens after patchwork

LAHORE: The runway of Lahore International Airport reopened on Wednesday after completion of its patchwork of urgent nature. According to a press release, the civil engineers of Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) completed the patchwork in record time of two hours. Runway was closed for air traffic for two hours from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm. Meanwhile, airlines and passengers were informed about the reason of delay of flights, the CAA spokesperson concluded.