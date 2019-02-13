Residents protest low gas pressure in Karak

KARAK: The residents of different localities, living within the radius of five kilometers of oil and gas fields in Nashapa area, held a protest outside the main gate of Oil and Gas Development Company Limited dehydration plant in Nashapa on Tuesday.

Led by Maulana Abdur Rehman, hundreds of protesters from Alwargi, Sanda Manzai, Chughto and other adjacent localities gathered near the dehydration plant and staged protest against the low gas pressure.

They forcefully stopped the supply of crude oil from the plant and also stopped the movement of the employees of OGDCL.

They chanted slogans against the Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited and district administration and held them responsible for low gas pressure.

Speaking on the occasion, the elders vowed to continue protest till the acceptance of their demands.

Meanwhile, the district administration Karak launched a crackdown against the substandard Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) cylinders installed in the passenger vans and fined 11 transporters on the spot.

The crackdown against the substandard CNG was launched on the the directives of Deputy Commissioner Mian Abidullah Kakakhel.

He had issued the directives in the wake of the recent tragic incident of fire in a passenger van in which 13 persons were killed.