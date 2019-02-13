DCs, DPOs to be held responsible for loss of life in kite flying: Buzdar

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed his indignation at the loss of precious human lives due to kite flying in some cities of the province.

He has issued directions from Saudi Arabia to police and the administration that in case of any loss of human life due to kite-flying in future, the deputy commissioner (DC) and DPO of the district concerned would be held responsible and case will be registered against the SHO concerned as well.

“The protection of human life is our important responsibility and I have made a commitment as the chief minister to protect the life and property of the people,” he added. The police and the administration should fulfil their responsibilities towards protection of life and property of the people, otherwise, stern action would be taken, the chief minister said.

CM grieved: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed deep grief over the death of father of Justice Sardar Muhammad Sarfraz Dogar. According to a handout in a condolence message, the chief minister extended sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed that may Almighty Allah rest the departed soul in eternal peace. Meanwhile, Sardar Usman Buzdar also expressed deep grief over the martyrdom of police officials due to firing at police van in Dera Ismail Khan. He extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs and prayed for early recovery of the injured.