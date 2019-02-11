close
Mon Feb 11, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
February 11, 2019

JI to launch mass contact campaign next month: Baloch

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
February 11, 2019

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami Secretary General Liaqat Baloch has said the Jamaat is launching its mass contact campaign next month.

Talking to the JI section heads at Mansoora on Sunday, he said that price-hike and unemployment were on the increase and the people were losing hope in the government. He said if the situation did not improve, the masses would not tolerate the government for long.

He said that the JI was launching its mass contact campaign next month and added that the enforcement of the Islamic system was the sole solution to the problems facing the country and the masses.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore