Conditions, not deal is problem with IMF: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Sunday said that the problem was not the (IMF) deal, it was the condition attached to it.While talking to foreign media he said, “We did not want conditions that hurt Pakistan’s growth prospects rather a fair deal that could actually help Pakistan in the short-term, without affecting our long-term economic goals.”

He added that Pakistan wants a decided bailout package, which would not affect the growth rate of the country.