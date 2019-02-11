Price hike in weekly makeshift markets adds to people’s woes

LAHORE: Prices of majority of seasonal fruits and vegetables were increased this week which added to the people’s woes who were already affected by the overcharging by the sellers in the absence of any checks and balances by the government on the essential perishable items.

This week increasing trend in the rates of almost all perishable items was recorded while issue of non-availability of number of vegetables in weekly makeshift markets persisted on account of wrong price fixation. The vendors claimed that their purchase price was lower than the official rates issued by the market committee. Thus they either refuse to sell such items or openly overcharged on sale of such items. The administrative officials keep their eyes closed on overcharging or non availability of missing vegetables in the makeshift markets. They said they were not responsible for price fixation.

This week again seasonal vegetables, including carrot, brinjal, mongray and radish were not sold in the Sunday bazaars due to pricing issue. Rotten vegetables and fruits were sold at A-grade rates while A-grade items were not sold in any of the makeshift markets of the city.

In almost all makeshift markets, number of vegetables and fruits were not sold on account of wrong pricing while just outside these bazaars these missing items were sold more than 50 percent to 100 percent of the official rates.

This week price of potato was increased by Re one per kg, fixed at Rs8 to 10 per kg, while in open markets it was still selling at Rs20 to 25 per kg. Onion rates were also increased by Re one per kg, fixed at Rs18 to 20 per kg, lower quality was sold at Rs20 per kg.

The price of tomato was gained by Rs8 per kg, fixed at Rs75 to 80 per kg, in the makeshift markets lower quality was sold at Rs80 per kg, while in open markets sold at Rs140 to 160 per kg.

Garlic local was gained by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs88 to 90 per kg, not available, garlic Chinese was increased by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs126 to 130 per kg, sold at Rs150 to 160 per kg. Ginger Chinese stable at Rs155 to 160 per kg, sold at Rs200 per kg, garlic Thai gained by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs136 to 140 per kg, sold at Rs160 per kg.

Brinjal rate also increased by Rs12 per kg, fixed at Rs38 to 40 per kg, sold at Rs50 per kg. Cucumber farm was reduced by Rs3 per kg, fixed at Rs43 to 45 per kg, sold at Rs50 to 60 per kg.

Mongray was unchanged at Rs48 to 50 per kg, sold at Rs60 to 80 per kg. Bitter gourd was increased by Rs20 per kg, fixed at Rs117 to 120 per kg, also not available on pricing issue.

Spinach was stable at Rs16 to 17 kg, while market committee issued Rs17 and 30 per kg price and it sold at Rs30 per kg. Lemon Chinese was also gained by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs48 to 50 per kg, sold at Rs60 per kg. Methi was increased by Rs3 per kg, fixed at Rs23 to 25 per kg, sold at Rs30 per kg.

Zucchini long was reduced by Rs3 per kg, fixed at Rs33 to 35 per kg, Zucchini farm stable at Rs38 to 40 per kg, both sold at Rs50 per kg. Cauliflower was declined by Rs4 per kg, fixed at Rs13 to 14 per kg, sold at Rs20 per kg, cabbage was fixed at Rs11 to 12 per kg, sold at Rs20 per kg.

Pumpkin rate gained by Rs5 per kg, fixed Rs53 to 55 per kg, sold at Rs80 per kg. Turnip was reduced by Rs2 per kg, fixed at Rs9 to 10 per kg, sold at Rs15 to 20 per kg. Green chili gained by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs68 to 70 per kg, sold Rs80 per kg. Capsicum was increased by Rs15 per kg, fixed at Rs92 to 95 per kg, lower quality was sold at Rs100 per kg.

Pea was reduced by Rs2 per kg, fixed at Rs28 to 30 per kg, mixed sold at Rs32 per kg. Radish stable at Rs9 to 10 per kg, not sold on pricing issue, while outside sold at Rs30 per kg. Carrot was unchanged at Rs12 to 13 per kg, also missing on wrong pricing issue, while outside sold at Rs20 per kg. Mustard leave was fixed at Rs23 to 25 per kg, sold at Rs30 per kg. Coriander was fixed at Rs30 per kg, sold at Rs100 per kg.

Beans were sold at Rs200 per kg against the price of Rs160 per kg. The price of different variety of apples was gained by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs58 to 135 per kg, sold at Rs100 to 150 per kg.

Banana A- category stable at Rs63 to 65 per dozen, not available there, B-category was fixed at Rs38 to 40 per dozen, sold at Rs65 per dozen.

Orange was fixed at Rs88 to 90 per dozen, sold at Rs80 to 120 per dozen. Different varieties of citrus fruit were fixed at Rs48 to 90 per dozen, sold at Rs60 to 150 per dozen, as market committee issued Rs150 per dozen to some variety of citrus fruit.

Sweet potato was fixed at Rs33 to 35 per kg, sold at Rs50 per kg. Guava was fixed at Rs48 to 50 per kg, sold at Rs60 per kg. Grape fruit was fixed at Rs17 to 18 per piece, sold at Rs15 to 20 per piece. Papaya was fixed at Rs92 to 95 per kg, sold at Rs100 per kg. Coconut whole was fixed at Rs136 to 140 per piece, sold at Rs150 per piece.