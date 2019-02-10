Adsells, Meezan in Cricket Gala 2019 final

LAHORE: Pepsi Presents Jotun Cricket Gala 2019 reached final stage with Adsells and Meezan Bank are confirmed to compete the title clash after defeating their respective rivals in the semifinals played here.

In the first semifinal, Adsells defeated International Petrochemicals by four wickets. Batting first, IPC piled up a total of 139/7 in the allotted overs. M Nadeem was top scorer with 33 while Luqman Tahir contributed 31. For Adsells, Mohsin Dar and Hassan Mujahid bagged two wickets each conceding 25 and 17 runs respectively while Abdul Saboor Khawaja and Irfan Shaukat got one wicket each for 21 and 33 runs respectively.

Adsells replied strongly and chased the required target losing six wickets. Muhammad Anwar Khan played an impressive knock of 51 runs while Waseem Saleem struck 26. Anwar Khan of IPC was declared man of the match for his brilliant batting performance.

In the second semifinal, Meezan Bank overpowered Descon by 5 wickets. Descon, batting first, slammed 128 runs losing five wickets. Rana Tahir contributed significant 61 runs while Syed Mujahid Ali and Awais Mughal struck 23 runs each. For Meezan Bank, Yasin Cheema bowled well and bagged 2 wickets for 17 while M Hassan Shahid and Hassan Mansoor took one wicket each.

Meezan Bank reached home safely by chasing the target for the loss of five wickets. Yasin Cheema emerged as top scorer with swashbuckling 63 runs while Wakeel Rizwan hit 31 and Syed Salman Ali 17. For Descon, Faheem Butt captured 2 wickets for 18 and Waseem William and Abdul Iqbal got one wicket apiece. Yasin Cheema was adjudged as player of the match.