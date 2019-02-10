Girl found dead in mysterious circumstances

SIALKOT: A girl was found dead in her home in mysterious circumstances at Jethikay village in the limits of Sambrial police on Friday night.

Asqa, 14, daughter of Sohail, was found dead in her room when her mother Shehnaz Tabassum was out of home for some work. The girl was shot dead by some unidentified accused for unknown reason. The police have registered a case. Meanwhile, the deceased was laid to rest in her ancestral graveyard on Saturday.