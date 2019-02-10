Cache of arms, ammunition recovered

HANGU: The security forces in an action recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition in Kot Killay area in upper part of Orakzai tribal district on Saturday.

Taking action on intelligence-based information, the personnel of Orakzai Scouts recovered arms and ammunition that were dumped in Kot Killay area.

The security forces recovered 11 hand-grenades, 360 rounds of heavy machine gun, HE 36, five SMG magazines, three SMG and G3 magazines, 81 MM mortar shell and hundreds of cartridges.

Official sources said that the terrorists had dumped the weapons, which were later to be used in subversive acts.

However, they said, the security forces foiled their ulterior motives and saved the area from destruction and human loss. The sources said that search operation was continuing in the area to arrest the saboteurs.