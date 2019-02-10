Man gunned down outside Sessions Court

LAHORE: Some unidentified persons killed a 30-year-old man outside the Sessions Court in the Islampura police jurisdiction ahead of his hearing at around 8:25am on Saturday.

The police officials on duty failed to arrest the killers who fled the scene by resorting to firing. The victim has been identified as Bilal Azeem, a resident of Dhobi Ghat, Mughalpura. He was accused in an FIR registered by Gujjarpura police station under Section 496 of PPC. As he reached outside the court premises, two persons on a bike opened firing. As a result, he fell down while other people ran to save their lives. In the meantime, the accused persons approached the victim again and one of them fired in his head, confirming his death and then they fled the scene. Police reached the scene and collected forensic evidences, including the empties. The cops deployed at the security of the court played the role of silent spectators while Dolphins and PERUs failed to round up the killers.

The incident created panic in and outside the court premises. A police official said that the victim had contracted love marriage one month back. The girl’s parents had registered a case of kidnapping against him. He was on pre-arrest bail and had reached the court for hearing. Sessions Judge Khalid Nawaz has taken notice of the incident and sought report of the incident. This is not the first incident outside the court premises. A couple of months back, a murder accused, Aslam Acha, was also killed at the same place.

Man dies: A 24-year-old man died in ambiguous circumstances in the Hunjerwal police area on Saturday. The man identified as Awais, a resident of Maraghzar Colony, was passing through a bazaar when he fell unconscious. He was rushed to hospital where doctors declared him dead. Police reached the scene and collected evidences. The body has been removed the morgue. Autopsy would help ascertaining the cause of his death, said a police official.