Making mockery of Nawaz' health shameful: Marriyum

LAHORE: PML-N Central Spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb has said that the sickening political circus and derogatory behaviour of the PTI government can only be described as shallow and shameful and if anything happened to Nawaz due to this, Imran Khan would be held responsible, she said.

According to a press release Marriyum said that PTI would need to answer for its vengeful politics of putting PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif under mental torture. The sick-minded approach of scoring political points over medical condition of someone who had been the prime minister of the country, is the lowest any political party had stooped in their envy, she said.

“Punjab government should be held answerable for digressing from the prognosis advised by the panel of expert doctors for Nawaz Sharif. Why did the Punjab government not follow the instructions of the panel of doctors? Why was Nawaz Sharif sent to Services Hospital instead of Cardiology institute when doctors had clearly told that he needed medical attention for his cardiac issues? Why did it take four days for the Punjab government to move Nawaz Sharif to the relevant hospital after keeping him at Services Hospital needlessly”, Marriyum questioned.

The purpose of this entire exercise was to incur mental torture to Nawaz, his family and millions of his supporters who love him, she said.

The former information minister said that such insensitive exploitation of a public leader’s health exposes the extremely sad state of affairs.

Marriyum demanded that Nawaz should immediately be moved to the relevant hospital which would be thoroughly equipped and capacitated to address his diagnosed medical complications.Marriyum warned that if, God forbid, anything happened to Nawaz Sharif as a result of this intentional dereliction, Imran Khan would be held responsible for it. Imran Khan and his hoard of incompetent nobodies practiced the same shallow behavior when late Begum Kulsoom Nawaz was not well. The millions of Pakistanis would not spare those responsible, she said.