FDE college principals promoted

Islamabad: The Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training on Friday notified the promotion of five associate professors (BPS-19), including three women and two men, as professors with an immediate effect.

The Central Selection Board had recommended these promotions in a meeting held in December 2018. The prime minister later approved these recommendations.

Dr Balqees Nabi, an associate professor and principal of Islamabad Model College for Girls (IMCG) I-14/3, was promoted as professor (BPS-20), while Ms Samina Ashraf associate professor and principal of IMCG Bhara Kahu, got promotion as professor.

Similarly, Ms Sualeha Jabeen, associate professor and principal at IMCG I-8/3, was also promoted as professor. On the other side, Associate Professor Inamullah Waqar was promoted as professor. He is currently working as principal at Islamabad Model College for Boys IMCB F-11/1.

Dr M Yasin Afaqi, associate professor and principal of the Islamabad Model College for Boys F-8/4, was also been promoted as professor. The Federal Directorate of Education overseeing Islamabad's government schools and colleges is likely to issue these professors' posting orders next week.

The Federal Government College Teachers Association congratulated the promoted professors. "The promotees deserve the recognition and responsibility of the new position. No doubt a promotion comes along with new challenges and tasks but they all are capable enough to handle these challenges," said Professor Tahir Mahmood, a representative of the FGCTA.