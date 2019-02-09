PSL security reviewed

LAHORE: Punjab Home Department Additional Chief Secretary Captain (R) Fazeel Asghar chaired a meeting regarding security of PSL at Qadafi Stadium Lahore. Lahore DIG Operation Waqas Nazir briefed him about the security and traffic plan. Routs for audience were also discussed. The ACS directed the authorities concerned to ensure foolproof security for the PSL matches scheduled to be held in the provincial capital. He said even minor negligence would not be tolerated. He said foolproof security would be provided to the players and all routes would be monitored through CCTV cameras.