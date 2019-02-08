Landscape contest

LAHORE: The Lahore Arts Council has invited the fine arts students from the educational institutions to participate in a landscape competition being held on February 12 at Alhamra Cultural Complex, Gaddafi Stadium.

The competition will start at 9am and continue till 3pm. Students will be provided with easels and canvas on the spot. They have been asked to bring along the painting material that they like to use on canvas. Fine arts departments of all educational institutes have been requested to submit the names of two most talented students for participation in the competition.

As many as 34 students from 16 universities are going to participate in the competition. The best three paintings will be selected at the end of the competition. The cash prizes of Rs 20,000, Rs 15,000 and Rs 10,000 along with shields would be awarded to the students securing the first, second and third positions, respectively. Lahore Arts Council Executive Director Ather Ali Khan will be the chief guest of the competition. He said it was a great opportunity for the fine arts students to participate in the competition and capture the beauty of Alhamra Cultural Complex’s lush green surroundings and the state-of-the-art architecture on their canvas.