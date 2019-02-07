‘E-ticketing without discrimination’

LAHORE:The e-challan system in Lahore is the first initiative of its kind and it has resulted in 66 per cent reduction in traffic rules’ violation in the relevant category in the last four months.

With the directions of Lahore High Court and support of Punjab Police and other various government departments, the initiative was launched which has considerably improved the traffic system of Lahore. According to a recent research, there is 25 per cent reduction in travel time of individual travellers on a daily basis, causing reduction in fuel consumption and improving the environment.

The Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) is implementing the e-challan system without any discrimination. However, medical emergency vehicles and security vehicles during authorised operations have exemption, said the PSCA Chief Operating Officer (COO) Akbar Nasir Khan.

While defining the project’s priority, he said the PSCA believed that public safety was its highest priority. “We do not want to target any group, individual or segment of society as everybody is subject to the same law according to the constitution of Pakistan. PSCA has a secure system in all respects and we continuously make efforts to improve its performance and plug any possible operation or technical loopholes in the first-ever state of the art Integrated Command, Control and Communication Centre of Punjab Police in Pakistan and in South Asia,” the COO said.

He reiterated transparent law enforcement without any bias by PSCA. The only remedy to avoid penalties is to abide by the traffic rules and regulations, he added.

arrested: The Civil Lines Division police, in a crackdown, claimed to have arrested 104 criminals and recovered arms and drugs.

The police arrested 104 accused and seized nine pistols, more than one kg charas and 10 litre liquor. Following the directions of Civil Lines Division SP Safdar Raza Kazmi, the police busted two gangs of criminals by arresting their two members. An amount of Rs150,000 was recovered from them.

Moreover, six proclaimed offenders of A&B category and nine court absconders were arrested. Civil Lines Division police also arrested 37 persons on charges of flying kites, doing wheelie, firing into the air and violating Loudspeaker Act and Price Control Act.

LWMC: Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) will launch new cleanliness and awareness campaign ‘Sab Karengy Saaf Lahore’ in March which will be followed by celebrating March 29 as a cleanliness day.

LWMC MD Khalid Nazir said the campaign will be executed formally on March 1 whereas the department will make extraordinary cleanliness arrangements in the city which will comprise of Zero Waste Operation, installation of new waste bins and special cleanliness operation in narrow streets of the city.

The department will conduct special awareness activities in educational institutes, markets, residential areas, rural side of the city. The MD said the department will use all possible resources to provide excellent cleanliness services to the citizens of Lahore.