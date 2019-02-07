Navy seizes 2,000 kg hashish in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Navy seized about 2,000 kg hash worth over $30 million during an intelligence-based operation in Balochistan, Geo News reported while citing director general public relations (navy) press statement Wednesday.

The director general public relations navy said hash was seized while it was being transported by sea near Pasni, Balochistan. The cache was subsequently handed over to anti-narcotics force. “The operation was executed with meticulous planning, constant surveillance and obtaining precise intelligence, which demonstrates Pakistan Navy’s resolve to prevent any kind of unlawful activities taking place along our coast and adjacent sea areas,” the press statement said.