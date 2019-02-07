PTF hires Turkey-based coach-cum-trainer

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) has hired Turkey-based coach-cum-trainer Al-Dughaither for six months for the National Training Centre (NTC) where the best of the country’s budding players have already assembled.

Khawar Hayat, Senior Vice President (SVP) PTF, told ‘The News’ that Al-Dughaither is a qualified coach plus trainer. “Al-Dughaither played for Poland at junior level and was engaged in coaching in the UAE. The best thing about the coach is that he is a qualified tennis trainer, meaning he is well equipped with knowledge of physically grooming a tennis pro. Every game has its own requirements when it comes to increasing the physical strength of a professional. Al-Dughaither has got the required professional education,” he added.

The PTF official said his presence would be of great benefit for all youngsters. “Physical fitness is key to grooming a youngster. Hopefully his association with Pakistan tennis will help leading players also,” he added.

Al-Dughaither is also a Level II tennis coach. “Being a tennis coach is his additional qualification. He will also impart tennis training to the youngsters alongside other qualified coaches,” Khawar said.

He said PTF would have the option of extending his tenure. “He will have one-month probation which will help him and PTF know each other. If PTF is satisfied with his performance and he is willing to continue, Al-Dughaither will stay on,” he added. Al-Dughaither is expected to reach Pakistan within the next couple of days. “He has been issued Pakistan visa and is expected to reach within the next few days,” said Khawar.

Turkish trainer C Faruk who reached a deal with the PTF and then backed out has also expressed his willingness to enter a deal with the PTF once again. “Faruk had some domestic commitments. He has again expressed his willingness to join PTF tennis. Since PTF has now entered a deal with Al-Dughaither, Faruk’s case could be considered some other time,” said Khawar.