close
Wed Feb 06, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
February 6, 2019

Quran Khawani for late Dr Azeem today

National

February 6, 2019

RAWALPINDI: Quran Khawani for Esaal-e-Sawaab for late Dr Azeem Alam Khan s/o Gen Shamim Alam Khan and Mrs Razina Alam Khan will be held today (Wednesday) at 2:00 pm followed by Dua at 4:00 pm at House No. 1, Golf Road, Rawalpindi, says a press release on Tuesday.

Dr Azeem Alam Khan passed away on 4th February, 2019 in CMH Rawalpindi. He is survived by his wife, Mrs Ayesha Azeem, his daughter, Sahar Azeem and son Ashar Azeem Alam.

The bereaved family asked the people to recite Surah Fateha for the departed soul and join them at Quran Khawani at their residence. Contact Nos. 0300-8509946, 0300-85445182.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan