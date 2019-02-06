Quran Khawani for late Dr Azeem today

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
RAWALPINDI: Quran Khawani for Esaal-e-Sawaab for late Dr Azeem Alam Khan s/o Gen Shamim Alam Khan and Mrs Razina Alam Khan will be held today (Wednesday) at 2:00 pm followed by Dua at 4:00 pm at House No. 1, Golf Road, Rawalpindi, says a press release on Tuesday.
Dr Azeem Alam Khan passed away on 4th February, 2019 in CMH Rawalpindi. He is survived by his wife, Mrs Ayesha Azeem, his daughter, Sahar Azeem and son Ashar Azeem Alam.
The bereaved family asked the people to recite Surah Fateha for the departed soul and join them at Quran Khawani at their residence. Contact Nos. 0300-8509946, 0300-85445182.
