Pak-Iran kabaddi officials meet in Tehran today

KARACHI: A crucial meeting of Pakistan and Iran kabaddi federations would be held in Tehran on Tuesday (today) to discuss the possibility of a bilateral series between the two important kabaddi nations this year.

Pakistan will be represented in the meeting by the Pakistan Kabaddi Federation’s (PKF) secretary M Sarwar.“on Tuesday I will meet with Iran’s kabaddi authorities. We will talk on the possibility of a bilateral series between the two nations,” Sarwar told ‘The News’ from Iran on Monday.

Iran has emerged as a strong kabaddi power in the world and a real threat in the sport for the game’s powerhouse India and once world’s second best side Pakistan. Iran bewildered everyone when they clinched gold in the 18th Asian Games in Indonesia last year. South Korea had finished second while both India and Pakistan had shared bronze medals.

Sarwar had been invited by Iran Kabaddi Federation for conducting a referees course which was attended by referees from across Iran. He will return on February 7. Sarwar has good relations with Iran Kabaddi Federation and the two countries have been seen backing each other in the sport during the last few years.when asked that in such series mostly matches are held in Punjab Sarwar said that the major issue had been of sponsorship.

“Sponsorship is a major issue. In the past the same issue impeded our efforts to also organise international matches in Karachi and Peshawar. This time we will try to also weigh the option of holding some matches in Karachi and Peshawar,” Sarwar said. Sarwar also informed that soon the federation would plan for holding camp for the South Asian Games.

The meeting of the South Asia Olympic Council will be held in Nepal on February 9. It is expected that the exact schedule of SAG will be decided in the meeting. Nepal Olympic Association had shown its inability during a meeting with the heads of the NOCs from South Asia in Tokyo last year that they would not be able to organise the biennial spectacle in March 2019, the previous dates, as their infrastructure was not ready for the purpose.

Sarwar said the Super Kabaddi League was also in pipeline for this season. Strawberry Sports Management will conduct the league which also features foreign players. Sarwar also revealed that Pakistan would also conduct an international course for referees this year.